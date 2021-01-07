Sarah Christine “Chris” Dudley passed away in San Francisco, California on December 27, 2020. She was able to spend her last two weeks at her son’s home surrounded by family and died very peacefully, in an atmosphere of grace and fulfillment, after a long struggle with cancer.
A recent (three year) resident of The Sequoias in San Francisco, Chris lived for 34 years in Southport, North Carolina prior to coming west.
Born in Wadesboro, North Carolina on January 4, 1927, Chris grew up and lived in a number of other North Carolina towns, including High Point, Thomasville, Lexington, Graham, Leaksville, Burlington and Winston-Salem, along with a brief time in New Orleans, Louisiana during The Depression. She was a graduate of Lexington High School and Flora MacDonald (now St. Andrews) College in Laurinburg, North Carolina.
While teaching American History in Leaksville, she met William L. Dudley, Jr., an industrial engineer and WWII veteran, and they married in October 1953. They were married 44 years, until Bill’s death in 1997, and had one son.
Chris stopped teaching to raise her family and keep house, but later returned to work as an administrative assistant at the Winston-Salem Symphony Guild, and after moving to Southport obtained her real estate license and was a realtor for several more years.
There were also many years of volunteer work for the Southport Woman’s Club, Friends of the Library Southport & Oak Island, and Dosher Memorial Hospital (also in Southport). During her last years at The Sequoias, she knitted hundreds of baby caps for Kaiser Permanente’s birth center, and also helped out in the building library.
During later life, Chris traveled extensively in Europe, England, Scotland, Ireland and all over the United States. Chris liked to stay busy and was never afraid of a new adventure. Her final move was to San Francisco when she was 90 years old, a project she planned, coordinated and made all the arrangements for on her own, including the sale of two properties in Southport and negotiating a residency at The Sequoias.
Chris is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Doris Dabbs of Lexington; her husband Bill of Southport; and her sister, Shirley Jones of Alexandria, Virginia.
She is survived by her son William Dudley III and his wife Claudia of San Francisco; granddaughters, Anne of San Francisco and Clara of Dublin, Ireland; and great-granddaughters, Leila and Emily of San Francisco.
She will be cremated and taken to be with Bill in Pulaski, Virginia, at the Dudley family site, per her request.
Chris also asked that there be no public service and no flowers sent, but donations may be made to the St. Andrews University Alumni Fund, 1700 Dogwood Mile, Laurinburg, NC 28352.