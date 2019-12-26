Mary Lee Moore Grande, 85, formerly of Boiling Spring Lakes passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center after a brief illness, with her family at her side.
Mrs. Grande was born July 15, 1934, daughter of the late Dock Curry Smith and Dessie Carter Smith.
She worked in the banking industry, paper business, and physical therapy until her retirement.
Preceding her in death was her first husband, J.C. Moore and her second husband, Frank Joseph Grande.
Survivors include her daughters, Ginger Whaley (Mark) of Wilmington and Yvonne Moore (Johnny Guthrie) of Boiling Spring Lakes; granddaughter, Sarah Warner (Andrew) of Wilmington; and great granddaughter, Logan of Wilmington.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Kempton at Brightmore for the care she received while a resident there.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 28 at Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service Chapel in Southport. Private inurnment will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Brunswick Senior Resource Center, 1513 North Howe Street, Suite 1, Southport, NC 28461.
Peacock–Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.