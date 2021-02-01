Juanita Sloan Whisnant passed away January 25, 2021 at the age of 66.
Juanita was a longtime resident of Southport, North Carolina, and dedicated over 27 years to Dosher Memorial Hospital as a pharmacist technician and unit secretary.
She had two sons who were the love of her life. She was also a grandmother to two boys who had her whole heart, and nine siblings that will forever miss her.
“Miss Juanita,” as she was known to many, was always there for you when you needed her. No matter the time or day, or what it might be. She would be there. She had a twinkle in her eye, the sweetest smile, and laughed often.
She loved puzzles, cooking (her spaghetti was the best!), reading - and let us not forget about NASCAR.
Juanita is preceded in death by her mother, Elsie Juanita Harper; her father, Needham B. Sloan (“Sarge”); and brothers, Tommy Atkins, Olden Dean Waller, and Needham B. Sloan Jr.
She is survived by her sons, Elward Bryan Dalton and his wife Tania and Jesse Dean Becker; her grandsons, Zachary R. B. Dalton and Avery B. Dalton; and her brothers and sisters, Jackie Dean and husband Richard, Robert Taft Harper, Corby L. Sloan, Ellaina Cope, Sharleen Wilson, Robert Sloan, Amanda Sloan, Eric Sloan and Melody Sloan.
Juanita will live forever in our hearts and we will cherish the time that we had with her no matter how short that time was.
She requested no service to be held. If you would like to celebrate her life, pop a top on a cold one and blow a kiss to the sky. That’s what she would do!
