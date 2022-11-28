Mrs. Anita Frances Bartlett White, 92 of Florence, South Carolina left this world and ran into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on her husband’s birthday, Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 12:05 a.m.
What a beautiful reception and reunion that must have been to be greeted by family, including her parents; Carl, the love of her life for 72 years; their son, Steven; great-grandchild, Brecken Bartlett White; and above all, Jesus Christ!
Born Anita Frances Bartlett on July 20, 1930 to the late Ernest Allen and Etta Lillian Bartlett in Clarksburg, West Virginia, Anita graduated from Washington Irving High School and later from Potomac State College. Mrs. Anita received a Bachelor of Arts degree from West Virginia University in December of 1980 and was an avid Mountaineer fan! Mrs. White loved to learn and continued graduate studies through both East Carolina University and Webster University.
Mrs. White was a highly respected Special Educator for 42½ years and served in many capacities throughout her husband’s military career and various duty stations from North Carolina to South Carolina to Hawaii and back. She was instrumental in helping write laws, statutes, grants, and curriculum for people with learning disabilities. Mrs. Anita White loved her students and their families, and was constantly advocating to prove what people with disabilities “CAN DO” rather than what they “Can’t Do!” Mrs. White was a much loved and respected speaker, teacher, colleague and friend, even on a national level.
Mrs. Anita White was a faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Florence, South Carolina. She loved her AWESOME Immanuel Pastor, church family and her Ladies of Grace Class, and felt so blessed to have been received with open arms when she moved to Florence from Oak Island, North Carolina in 2013. There is absolutely no doubt that on “moving day,” the Lord Jesus himself ushered her into heaven saying, “Well done good and faithful servant – enter in!”
As quoted in Proverbs 31:28, “Her children arise to call her blessed” … Mrs. White leaves behind to cherish her memory her only daughter, Marcia White Pittman (Rev. Charles M. Pittman, Jr.), of Florence, South Carolina and one son, Joseph Bartlett White (Kathy), of Beaufort, South Carolina, and “adopted son and daughter,” Virgil and Barbara Potter, of Landrum, South Carolina. Better known as “MeMe,” Mrs. White was an endeared grandmother to her fabulous grandchildren, Christi Kay Holsey (Mike), of Frederick, Maryland, Stephanie Dawn Keim (Vern) of Finksburg, Maryland, Matthew Aaron White Pittman (Amanda) of Southport, North Carolina, Travis Lee Bartlett White (Jennifer) of Lexington, South Carolina, Andrew Steven White Pittman (Stephanie) of Florence, South Carolina, Ashley Marie Sawyer (James) of Ladies Island, South Carolina, and “adopted” granddaughter, Valerie Potter of Ash, North Carolina. Her great-grandchildren are Daevon, Jamarkus, and Chloe Holsey; Haleigh Keim; Gracelee and Elias Pittman; Asher, Abner and Asa Pittman; Adley and Annie Rae Sawyer; and “adopted” greats, William Grisett III and Harper Amelia Jackson. In addition, Mrs. White is survived by “brothers” Ray White (Cherry) of Sewickly, Pennsylvania and Dave White (Carol) of Ambler, Pennsylvania; and many special nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life service will be held for Mrs. Anita White at Immanuel Baptist Church, 306 W. Cherokee Road, Florence, SC 29501 on Wednesday, November 30, at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Charles Pittman officiating. Mrs. White loved being a bright, colorful Christian and asked for people attending her service to wear bright colors.
Mrs. White will be buried with her husband of 72 years in the Beaufort National Cemetery in Beaufort, South Carolina on Thursday, December 1, at 2 p.m.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, at Stoudenmire-Dowling and at other times at Mrs. White’s home.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 306 W. Cherokee Road, Florence, SC 29501.
Please remember, “Because He Lives, We Can Face Tomorrow!”