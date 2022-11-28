Mrs. Anita Frances Bartlett White

Mrs. Anita Frances Bartlett White, 92 of Florence, South Carolina left this world and ran into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on her husband’s birthday, Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 12:05 a.m.

What a beautiful reception and reunion that must have been to be greeted by family, including her parents; Carl, the love of her life for 72 years; their son, Steven; great-grandchild, Brecken Bartlett White; and above all, Jesus Christ!

