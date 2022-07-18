Morris Franklin “Frank” Livingston, age 80, of Oak Island, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
He was born in Sneads Grove, North Carolina on November 3, 1941 the son of the late Eugene Livingston and Wilma Livingston.
In his life Frank was always a hard working man, from when he was young working at his families service station, to helping his granddaddy on the farm. Later in his life he worked in the hospitality industry, then for 28 years he became a very successful insurance broker. His wife and daughter will continue this in his memory.
He was a God fearing Christian man who loved God and wanted to tell everyone about his love for God. In his life he attended many different churches where he served as a deacon/elder and youth leader. He served as hospital chaplain at Richland Memorial Hospital for many years. He was a hospice volunteer and contributed his time helping with the homeless with Street Reach of Brunswick County. He also loved to spend time with his two youngest grandchildren, Bradley and Brookelynn, who brightened up his day.
After a long illness with Lewy Body/Parkinson’s Disease, he fought hard not to let it stop him from doing his physical therapy or attending Cape Fear Fitness, where Mary Beth would help him with strength building.
He was a true Tarheel fan, and he coached from his chair while watching the games.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 34 years, Sylvia Saieed Livingston; a daughter, Heather Gleason (Patrick) of the home; five other children from a previous marriage, Elizabeth Hafner (Joe) of Millers Creek, North Carolina, Rebecca Leaird (Tim) of Taylorsville, North Carolina, Patricia Livingston, Cecelia Saunders and Morris Livingston, Jr; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Sarah Rollings (Fred), Carol Coughenour (Jim) and Sue Rudisill; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, in the Peacock-Newnam White Chapel, located at 1411 N. Howe Street, Southport, with Pastor Jimmy Perryman officiating.
At Frank’s request, family and friends are asked to wear bright colors to celebrate him.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to SECU Hospice House of Bolivia, 955 Mercy Lane Bolivia, NC 28422, or his favorite charity, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
