Wendy Susan Davies passed away in her home in Southport, North Carolina, on July 8, 2012.
Wendy was a devoted and loving mother to her three children, Amy (Davies) Whitmer, David Jason Davies, Nicholas Joshua Davies, and to her daughter-in-law, Nina (Meadors) Davies and her son-in-law, Scott “Scotty” Whitmer. Wendy’s world revolved around her three grandchildren, Moses, Jonah, and Sammy Davies.
Wendy was born in Indiana with seven other siblings, but she spent much of her life in North Carolina, the place she considered her home.
Wendy graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree and worked as a medical lab technician until her retirement. Through her work Wendy traveled the country, even going as far as Kotzebue, Alaska.
She loved traveling, politics, puzzles, and hiking in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
She devoted her life to helping others, even through her illness, and will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Wendy did not want a service after death but instead wanted a celebration of life.
Her family would like her caring nature to continue on, so in lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Hospital.
We love and miss you, Mom and Grandma!