Gerard G. Baker (Gerry) 80, of Oak Island, North Carolina, died at home December 27, 2021 of brain cancer.
Gerry was born in Battle Creek, Michigan to Glenn G. and Jane E. Baker.
Gerry was a graduate of Saint Philip Catholic High School and Kellogg Community College in Battle Creek, Michigan. He continued his education at Western Michigan University.
When he was young and throughout his school years, he worked in his family’s dry cleaning business. Still in college, Gerry joined the Battle Creek City Police Department and while on the force he began building homes, soon forming his own company. He designed and built custom homes in Michigan, Virginia and North Carolina for the next 35 years.
After a retirement move to Oak Island, he pursued his love of flying by becoming a Certified Flight Instructor and opening Oak Island Sport Planes, instructing, designing and building Ultralight and Experimental sport airplanes.
For many years and until recently, he enjoyed and took pride in his work as Dispatcher with the Cape Fear Pilots Association.
In his younger years, Gerry volunteered at local schools coaching JV football and track and also as a work place mentor in home construction. In recent years he gave numerous ultralight rides and demonstrations, and he volunteered a turtle nest parent. He was a friend to the homeless, people and animals. Gerry loved animals, he especially liked feeding cats at the tower, and the squirrels, raccoons and birds that showed up in his yard.
Gerry was a runner, participating in triathlons, local road races and twice completed the Boston Marathon. He played tennis and ran with his wife, and he spent many summers sailing and boat camping with his family on Lake Michigan.
His creative talent shined in the homes, boats, airplanes, and furniture he built. He was an avid reader of mysteries and anything science.
In addition to his devotion to his family, Gerry is remembered for his humor and his appreciation of being in the air or on the water, and simply enjoying the wonder and beauty of both.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport, North Carolina, and several aviation groups.
Gerry is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Patricia McVeigh Baker; son, Gregory Gerard Baker; daughter, Sarah Baker Vaughan; twin granddaughters, Patricia and Elizabeth Vaughan; sister, Virginia A. Baker; brother, James R. Baker; dog, Betsy; several brothers and sisters in-laws; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Glenn G. Baker, his parents, several close friends, relatives and beloved family dogs and cats.
Gerry’s family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks for the kindness, generosity, and support that has been shown during his five- month illness and in this very sad time. To family, friends, neighbors, the Cape Fear Pilots Association, Southport, Brunswick Co. Reg. Jetport, Oak Island, Dr. Tighe and staff, Speech Therapists, Tracy, and Stacy and the team with Cape Fear Hospice and Life Care.
Per Gerry’s wishes there will be no memorial or funeral service.
Memorial donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Life Care, Southport-Oak Island Animal Rescue (SOAR) or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.