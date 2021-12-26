Alice Lesh, age 99, of Boiling Spring Lakes and formerly of Bolivia, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021.
Alice was born August 26, 1922 in Camden, South Carolina and was the daughter of the late Amos and Virgie Watkins.
She was wife of the late Winfred E. Lesh Sr. and Woodrow Russ. She was also preceded in death by a grandchild, Shane Evans, and great-grandchild, Brittany Brendle.
She was a school teacher at Bolivia Elementary School for 36 years. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church of Bolivia. Alice served two terms on the Town Board of Bolivia. She was a member of the Bolivia Lions Club and the Shallotte Lions Club, a member and Past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star, and an honorary member of ADK.
She is survived by her children, Winfred E. “Fred” Lesh Jr. and wife Elizabeth of Boiling Spring Lakes, Gary C. Lesh and wife Roberta of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Thiry Lesh Hewett and husband Bobby of Bolivia; grandchildren, Jonathan Hayes, Christopher Hayes, Blair Hayes, Nicholas Lesh, Deborah Zeigler, Jordan Hane and Shi Spittle; great- grandchildren, Daniel Hayes, Abigail Hayes, Caleb Hayes, Joshua Hayes, Tyler Long, Fitz Hane, Everly Lesh, Brandon Spittle and Bryce Spittle; and her great-great-grandchild, Michael Trey Long.
A visitation for Alice will be held Monday, December 27, 2021 from noon to 1 p.m. at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Highway, Bolivia, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. An interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Bolivia.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Hayes, Jacob Hickman, Tom Hickman, Jamie Brabham, Nicholas Lesh and Tyler Long.
Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas “Squeaky” Howard, John Kopp, H.D. Willetts, Louie Lewis, Billy Lanier and David Watkins.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com for the Lesh family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be directed to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare or Bethel United Methodist Church, Bolivia.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Hwy., Bolivia.