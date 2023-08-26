Joyce Carol Richards died Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Southport Health & Rehabilitation Center in Southport, North Carolina.
Joyce was born February 23, 1941, in Union County, New Jersey and was the daughter of the late Carlyle H. Richards and May Nicol Richards.
Joyce moved to North Carolina in 1972 with her parents to be closer to her brother and his family. She worked at Dosher Memorial Hospital as a medical transcriptionist for more than 30 years.
Joyce loved the music of the Platters and Les Paul & Mary Ford. She enjoyed singing karaoke with friends at the Shallotte Moose Lodge and socializing with friends at the Brunswick Senior Center at Supply. She was a member of the Shallotte Presbyterian Church for many years. Joyce also loved the beach and the Southport waterfront, and was an avid swimmer. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her beloved Himalayan cat, Puff.
Joyce will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul who loved doing for others. She was a loyal and long-time supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Ellen Newell Richards; niece, Nicole Richards Smith; and great -nephew Davis Andersen Smith, all of Southport; many special cousins; and loyal friends.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her brother, John Alfred Richards, and niece, Natalie Joyce Richards.
A celebration of her life is planned for at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 1, at Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral Home with the Reverend Charles A. Drew officiating. Burial service will follow in the Northwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a local animal rescue organization.