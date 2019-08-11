Joseph George “Joe” Cunningham, 52, of Southport passed away on August 8, 2019.
Joe was born November 16, 1966 to the late Ben and Marie Jose Cunningham. He worked as a mechanic in Morris County, New Jersey. He was a gun enthusiast who loved his guns, ammo, and target shooting. Joe also enjoyed history, especially American and Civil War history. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece, Holly Marie Ray.
Survivors include his two sisters, Jeannie Woodward and Peggy Ann Harrisson; a brother, William Cunningham; a niece, Kelly Ann Hall and husband Chris; three great nieces, Anna Hall, Kayla Ray and Caroline Woodward; two great nephews, Jacob Hall and Benjamin Ray; his good friends Rick and Joe; and his beloved dog, Tucker.
Mr. Cunningham will be buried in Louisville, Georgia at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.