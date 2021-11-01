Jane Helene Turano, 72, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Sunday, October 24, 2021 after a short battle with cancer.
Jane was born July 26, 1949 to Joseph and Helene Turano in Queens, New York. She attended Saint John’s University earning a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1970 and a Master of Science in Education in 1989 and then a Master of Arts in Learning at Sacred Heart University in 2000. A dedicated teacher, Jane devoted her professional career to teaching early elementary classes while heading various Math and Science classes. After over 40 years of service Jane retired with her beloved dog Sophie to Saint James in Southport, NC. In her beautifully appointed home she enjoyed cooking, reading and hosting friends and family.
Jane was an incredibly smart, caring, independent and strong woman who always did things on her own terms. While life threw her many curveballs over the years she found happiness even until her last moments. She touched many lives as a teacher, parent and friend and will be dearly missed.
Jane is the beloved mother of Brad Giresi (Meghan) and Matthew Giresi (Jennifer); dear sister of Thomas (Patricia), Linda Trezza (Thomas), Cynthia Morris (Edwin) and Michael (Deborah); and is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, at Immaculate Conception Church, located at 86-45 Edgerton Blvd., Jamaica Estates, NY 11432.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, (https://lifecare.org/donate).