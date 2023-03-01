Charles L. Cranford III

Charles L. Cranford III of Greensboro and Oak Island, North Carolina, died February 19, 2023.

Mr. Cranford was born in Asheboro, North Carolina on June 19, 1935, the son of Charles L. Cranford, Jr and Grace Beddingfield Cranford Moffit.

