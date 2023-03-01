Charles L. Cranford III of Greensboro and Oak Island, North Carolina, died February 19, 2023.
Mr. Cranford was born in Asheboro, North Carolina on June 19, 1935, the son of Charles L. Cranford, Jr and Grace Beddingfield Cranford Moffit.
He graduated from St. Paul High School and received his degree in economics from Guilford College in Greensboro.
He had a long career in textiles, starting in the corporate office of Burlington Industries and continuing with Texfi Industries when it was based in Liberty. He was with ICI Fibers when the division was sold to Dupont and was responsible for all the details of closing the office in Greensboro. Immediately after the sale, he joined Sapona Manufacturing Company in Cedar Falls, North Carolina, where he handled sales, new product development, and yarn procurement. He highly valued his contacts and associates in the textile industry.
He retired in 2001 to Oak Island.
Mr. Cranford was an enthusiastic Carolina sports fan, had a keen interest and knowledge of classic cars, enjoyed traveling with his wife, and loved living at Oak Island. He returned to Greensboro to spend more time with his sons.
Mr. Cranford is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ann Ivey Cranford, of Greensboro; sons, Charles IV and John, of Greensboro; and half-brother and sister, Wallace Cranford and Dr. Margaret (Terry) C. Mishoe, of Florida.
Memorial contributions may be made to the music fund or the pastor’s discretionary fund at Christ United Methodist Church or to Friends Home West in Greensboro.
Hanes-Lineberry on N. Elm Street in Greensoboro is assisting the family.