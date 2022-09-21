Martin John "Marty" Howard Sep 21, 2022 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sanders, Rick Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Martin John "Marty" Howard, age 64, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.Martin was born April 1, 1958 in New Haven, Connecticut, son of the late Richard "Dick" and Ann Howard.He graduated from West Haven High School and Central Connecticut State College with a Bachelors of Science in Marketing. Marty worked his entire career with Northeast Utilities/Eversource in Information Technology. He retired in 2014 and relocated to Southport, North Carolina in 2015.Marty loved gardening, his dogs, fishing and boating. He will be missed by his many friends.Survivors include his wife, Brenda Glidden Howard; a brother, Andrew Howard; sister-in-laws, Ronna Gruninger and Patricia Howard; a brother-in-law, Edmond Glidden; three nieces; and five nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Howard.In accordance with his wishes, no services will be held. A memorial Mass in his name will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Marty's name to either the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org or to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Howard family.Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Marty Martin John Howard North Carolina Richard Howard Company Work Worship Ethnology Southport Donation Edmond Glidden Letters to the Editor All walks of life What review? Life or death Featured Businesses Inn at Bald Head Island 2 Keelson Row, Bald Head Island, NC 28461 +1(888)367-7091 Margaret Rudd & Associates, Inc., Realtors 210 Country Club Drive, Oak Island, NC 28461 +1(910)278-5213 Website Coastline Insurance +1(910)454-0707 Website Better Beach Rentals Inc 8601 E Oak Island DR, Oak Island, NC 28465 +1(910)933-4857 Website Ward Mini Storage +1(910)457-5477 Website The Krueger Team Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage +1(910)457-6715 Website Farm Bureau Insurance +1(910)457-9559 Website Find a local business Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular City Manager Hargrove resigns; takes BSL job Southport kayak launch one step closer to reality Bullfrog Corner building owner wants to add two floors Oak Island: Paid parking plan reviewed but action tabled Developers explain why they withdrew Indigo Phase II plans