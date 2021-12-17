Charles Russell Carroll, age 70, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021.
Charles was born October 29, 1951 in Reidsville, North Carolina, to the late Eugene and Marjorie Russell Carroll.
Charles was the former Mayor Pro-Tempore of the City of Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina, serving from 2009-2013. He also served on the Boiling Spring Lakes ABC Board.
Charles retired from AT&T after serving from 1972-2006. Charles was a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason at Revolution 0552 Greensboro. He was an accomplished musician, having spent many years performing around North Carolina. Charles was also a very active motorcycle enthusiast, participating in many fund raising activities.
In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his brothers, James Carroll and David Carroll.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years Judith Roney Carroll; his son, James Vincent Carroll of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; his grandsons, Micah Andrew Carroll and Ethan Gray Carroll; his stepdaughter, Amy (Rob) Stanfield of Charlotte, North Carolina, and their children, Caleb and Lydia; and a sister-in-law, Connie Carroll of Concord, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Charlie’s memory.
Online condolences may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Carroll family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
Ann Kimball died on Monday, November 15, 2021, surrounded by her loving husband and daughter. Ann was born August 7, 1948 in Hanover, NH. Ann graduated from Sacred Heart School, Class of 1962, and Lebanon High School, Class of 1966. After high school she went to cosmetology school in Burlington, VT. After earning her degree, she managed a beauty salon in Enfield, NH which she ran for 12 years.
In 1980 she started working at Sacred Heart Church where she worked for 30 years before retiring in 2010. Ann married Francis Kimball on October 7, 2006. They loved to be at their camper on Mascoma Lake, where Ann would read, eat chocolate, or refine her palate searching for the best shrimp. Ann enjoyed collecting sea shells and lighthouses. One accomplishment she was very proud of was a book she wrote entitled, “Happiness is… Watching Chipmunks Play.”
Her true passion was her daughter, Melinda (Roland) Hillmann; Frank’s daughters, Melissa (Todd) Lique and Tara Kimball; and her three grandchildren, Christopher Daniels, and Jake and Ella Lique and the time she spent with them.
Ann also enjoyed going to prayer meetings with one group she met with from 1983 to 2015. She was so blessed to have these six women to pray, play and be supported by which started after she made a Cursillo and the other was the LaSalette Prayer Group in Enfield, NH.
Ann and Frank moved to Southport, North Carolina in 2015 (NO SNOW) close to the ocean where she found much joy with her husband, even though she had to leave many friends. There she attended Sacred Heart Church and met new people by joining a craft group which she had wanted to do in her retirement.
She was predeceased by her parents, Gerard and Pauline La Bombard, and brother, Anthony (Tony) La Bombard.
She is survived by her husband, Frank; daughter, Melinda Lapan-Hillmann and her husband Roland; stepdaughters, Melissa Lique and her husband, Todd, Tara Kimball, and Karyn Kalafut-Nelson and her husband, Doug; and stepson, Jason Kalafut. In addition, Ann leaves behind a niece, Adrienne (Adi) La Bombard-Macintosh, three grandchildren, and many cousins.
“And so the voyage is over and the harbor is in view. It has been a glorious journey with such good companions along the way.” Guidepost pub. By Norman Vincent Peale.
There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church in Lebanon, NH. A graveside service will follow at Valley Cemetery.
Instead of flowers, donations may be made to Upper Valley Senior Center, 10 Campbell Street, Lebanon, NH 03766 or to the charity of one’s choice.
Condolences may be expressed to the family on the online guestbook at www.rickerfuneralhome.com.