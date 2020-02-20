Charlotte Mary (Waldahl) Hurn, 95, of Oak Island passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center in Bolivia.
Mrs. Hurn was born December 14, 1924, in Claressa, Minnesota, a daughter of the late Charles and Ethel (Summie) Waldahl.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Beauford Hurn, who passed away January 29, 1995.
Charlotte attended Claressa High School and was a former member of Sharon Baptist Church, where she was a substitute Sunday School teacher for 10 years. Charlotte was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 50 years, a member of the Order of Amaranth-Ideal Court #4, the White Shrine of Jerusalem-Portsmouth Shrine #45 and Daughters of American Revolution-Portsmouth Chapter.
Upon moving to North Carolina she became a member of First Baptist Church of Oak Island and was also a member of Oak Island Quilters Guild.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by, six brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by a daughter, Denise (David) Justice of Oak Island; a granddaughter, Crystal (Jeremy) DeGroot; a great grandson, Henry Gus DeGroot; and a great granddaughter, Alice Charlotte DeGroot.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 24, at Sharon Baptist Church, 2010 South Fifth Street, Ironton, Ohio with Rev. Steve Harvey officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery and visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center, 955 Mercy lane, Bolivia, NC 28422.
To offer the Hurn family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.