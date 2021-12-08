William “Bill” Richard Evans Jr., age 78, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021.
Bill was born December 5, 1943 in Apex, North Carolina to the late William Evans, Sr. and Willabelle Lassiter Evans.
Bill proudly served his country in the United States Navy before becoming a clerk for CSX Railroad for 40 years.
He loved all sports, but particularly enjoyed golf. He could regularly be seen up and down the streets of BSL pushing Reed in a wagon or riding his bike. There wasn’t anything that he didn’t know or couldn’t do.
His grandchildren were his everything. He will be deeply missed by his loving family.
Bill is survived by his wife of 53 years, Cynthia Evans; his daughter, Tori (Dean) Deviney of Boiling Spring Lakes; his three grandchildren, Reed, Easton, and Evan; and his sister, Joanne (Allen) Overton of Clinton, North Carolina.
A funeral service for Mr. Evans will be held on Friday, December 10, at 3 o’clock in the Peacock-Newnam & White Chapel with Pastor Robert Lapp officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the hour of service in the chapel. Burial will follow the service at Northwood Cemetery in Southport.
