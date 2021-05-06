Tamara Crolley Miles, 76, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, passed away on May 3, 2021 in St. James Plantation, Southport, North Carolina.
Tamara Crolley Miles was born in Rock Hill to Richard and Hazel Crolley on August 22, 1944.
She went to Winthrop University and received a Master’s Degree at the University of South Carolina and she started her career as a high school and elementary school teacher in South Carolina.
She married Dale Cansler in 1972 and moved to Pennslyvania to work at Merck Pharmaceuticals where she was trained as an Industrial Engineer. These prior experiences created the desire to run her own business. She founded Cansler Investment Group and for over 25 years became a highly successful real estate developer and property manager. She was particularly interested in providing low-income housing in the Coatesville, Pennslyvania area. In 2012 she won the coveted Rebecca Lukens Award for her many contributions and leadership in the Coatesville community.
After a wonderful 35-year marriage to Dale, she lost him after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. She married Daniel S. Miles on February 20, 2014 in Downingtown, Pennslyvania. She continued to run her business, as well as started to enjoy retirement back home to her roots in the South.
She was an avid golfer, accomplished tournament Bridge player, devoted member of her book club, a wine connoisseur and gourmet cook.
Tamara is preceded in death by her brother, Richard Crolley; her son, Eric Dickson Cansler; and dear friends, Barbara Poole Peterson and Ryan Hovis.
Tamara is survived by her loving husband, Daniel S. Miles; daughter, Kristen Cansler Sparks and husband Andrew; daughter, Linda Cansler Colasanti and grandchildren, Christian and Caleb Colasanti; daughter-in-law, Laurie Cansler and grandchildren, Cole and Shelby Cansler; son-in-law, Christopher Miles, wife Alicia and grandchildren, William and Laurel; son-in-law , Peter Miles, wife Caitlin and grandchildren, Avett and Zoe; sister-in-law, Debbie Crolley, niece, Emily Anderson, and husband Kevin; nephew, Britt Crolley, fiancé, Katie Caviness; and great-niece, Savannah Crolley.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you contribute to a charity of your choice.
