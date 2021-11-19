Henry Patrick Joseph Beatini, born on March 17, 1941, passed away at his home in Oak Island, North Carolina on November 9th, 2021.
He attended Greenwich, Connecticut schools and in 1959 at age 18 he joined the U.S. Navy and became the youngest petty officer in the Naval fleet at that time. He received two Naval Accommodations for duties, including the U.S. Performance of Duty for assisting in the evacuation of U.S .citizens from the Dominican Republic when Dictator Rafael Trujillo was assassinated, as well as the U.S. Performance of Duty during covert operations in the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Upon his military discharge, Hank worked as a commercial and marine salvage diver, dock master, and as a firefighter. After retiring from the fire department, he became a Range Officer for Westchester County. Hank was well known for his skeet shooting: he set a national record and also became a Senior World Champion. Anyone who knew Hank also knew how much he loved hunting and fishing.
Hank was predeceased by his father, Mario; his mother, Agatha; and his sister, Diane.
Hank is survived by his three children and their spouses: son, Joseph Beatini and wife Trish, daughter, Tricia Donovan and wife, Kristen Martino; and daughter, Tina Guard and husband Sean; mother of his children and dear friend, Renata Beatini; his grandchildren, Lily, Wyatt, Carson, and Brody Beatini, Ryan and Kylie Donovan, and Rylie Martino and Landon Shields.
Arrangements will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery at 399 North Street, Greenwich, Connecticut, 06830. Details are forthcoming.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to consider making a donation in Hank’s name to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Beatini family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.