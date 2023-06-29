Alma Little Bouchard

Alma Little Bouchard, age 70, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away on June 25, 2023, from pancreatic cancer. Alma was born August 15, 1952.

For the past 21 years, Alma greatly enjoyed making the coastal area of Leland and Southport home, where she and her husband Philip J. Bouchard celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 9, 2023.

