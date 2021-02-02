James Montague (Monty) Robinson II lost a short battle with Covid on Janiary 23, 2021, surrounded by Joan, his wife of 56 years, daughter Ashley, sons Cory and Rusty, and grandson Chase. Grandson Colton, granddaughter Ryan, and son-in-law Scott were in the chapel. He was also lifted up in prayer not only locally, but from friends and family all over the country. Surely, he felt the love that we all experienced. He is also survived by daughters-in-law Jan and Kristin; granddaughter-in-law, Victoria; grandsons, Tanner and Cody; granddaughters, Kamryn, Reagan, and Beth; great-grandson, Harrison; and great-granddaughter Kennedy.
Monty was blessed with two brothers, Huck and wife Cathy, and Steve and wife Sherry. He also had several nephews, great-nephews, and great-nieces.
Monty loved his family and cherished spending time with them. He treasured each visit and phone call.
He loved being a member and deacon at Oak Island Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Pre-Covid, Monty enjoyed the Men of the Church group devotionals, cooking pancakes, work projects, etc. He always wanted to brainstorm ways to engage more young families and kids to visit the church.
Monty loved sharing his knowledge of hunting, fishing, and life experiences with people. He was always willing to help people and felt that it was a privilege, not a burden. He was a talker, and never met a stranger. Monty had many interests, but his annual duck hunting trips each January to The River House with dear friends was a favorite ritual.
Monty loved spending time fishing at Ocean Crest Pier with fellow fishermen/women. Catching a fish was merely a bonus, because the time he shared with friends was the key. He had a talent for being able to remove a fish hook from a finger, and was referred to as Dr. Yanks because that was his method of removal!
Monty loved playing golf with the Crybabies. He could tell you about every round he played at every course and what he shot. He was always trading and looking for that magic club.
Monty was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. While the hearts of those who knew and loved him will grieve deeply, they also rejoice in the knowledge they will be with him again.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life service at a later date.
Condolences may be shared online at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.