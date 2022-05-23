Dr. Thomas Oliver Savidge passed away peacefully at the age of 87 on Monday, May 16, 2022 at his Wilmington, North Carolina residence.
He was born on November 8, 1934 in Penbrook, Pennsylvania to the late Reverend and Mrs. William Savidge. He cherished the teachings of his father and mother.
He graduated from Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania, followed by Hahnemann Medical College in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1960. He was committed to serving people in need of health care throughout his six-decade career practicing medicine as a physician. He worked in the public health system and later established medical practices in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, Laurinburg, North Carolina, and lastly Southport, North Carolina. He loved being asked for advice about medical problems and his favorite treatment for a minor problem was a hug and a reassuring “It will get better, I promise!” Dr. Savidge was known to make house calls throughout his career, pick up extra call shifts, and volunteer his time at free clinics and skilled nursing facilities. He was dedicated to helping and caring for his patients until he retired at age 82.
On August 8, 1959 he married the love of his life Jacqueline Hubbard. They shared the same interests and hobbies and enjoyed every moment of their lives together.
Thomas had a passion for living life to its fullest. He enjoyed everything outdoors, the beach, jogging, biking, watching ACC basketball, woodworking, birdwatching, traveling the world, taking his grandchildren on trips, and collecting antique clocks. Although not always in tune, he loved singing and playing the harmonica and ukulele.
Family was his priority, and his relationships with his sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were unique and meaningful. His wisdom, humor and loyalty will be missed.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Jacqueline Savidge; son, Thomas O. Savidge Jr. and wife, Elizabeth, and grandchildren, Jessica Rose (Gilchrist), Erin Wiercinkski (Josh), Trevor Savidge, and Mallory Savidge, and great-grandchildren Everly Rose, Sullivan Rose, Lennox Rose and Declan Wiercinski; son, Timothy W. Savidge, and grandchildren Bryant Savidge, Daniel Savidge and Kathryn Savidge; son, Trent D. Savidge and wife Monica, and grandchildren Hannah Savidge and Rebecca Savidge; and brother, John Savidge.
He was preceded in death by great-grandchild Cora Wiercinski.
At his request there will be no service but a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charities.