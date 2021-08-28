Ozen William “Son” Carrier, 97, of Southport, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 with his family by his side at Dosher Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Carrier was born in Wilmington on January 5, 1924, the son of the late Edith Gaynell Piner and Ozen Carrier. After graduating from Southport High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving aboard the USS Indiana BB-58 in the Pacific theatre from 1942-1945. He was a Plank Owner and assigned to FM Division. He was honorably discharged in December 1945 and received nine battle stars. He was proud of his military service during World War II, and was humbled to be on the Inaugural Honor Flight of Southeastern NC on April 13, 2010.
Carrier was a faithful member of Southport Baptist Church and at the time of his death was the oldest member. He served as a Deacon and was a member of the Herbert Baker Men’s Sunday school class. He was a past Master and 59-year-member of the Pythagoras Lodge #249 A.F. & A.M. and member of Wilmington Scottish Rite 32nd Degree. He owned and operated several business in Southport and retired from the International Longshoreman’s Association. He had a passion for gardening and was known for sharing tomatoes and other vegetables with his friends and neighbors. He was a gentle man of integrity and love for his Savior, his family and his country.
Survivors include his wife of 74 years, Otelia Simmons Carrier; two daughters: Diane Carrier McKeithan (Bobby) of Southport and Zettie Carrier Mangum of St. Augustine, Florida; four grandsons: Robbie McKeithan of Wilmington, Brett McKeithan (Theresa) of Southport, Hank Mangum (Susan) of Newburgh, Indiana, and Cary Mangum (Emily) of Natchitoches, Louisiana; four great-grandsons: Jordan McKeithan (Taylor) of Charlotte, Andrew, Brent and William Mangum, all of Newburgh, Indiana; three great-granddaughters: Sidney McKeithan of Southport, Callie and Maisie Jane, both of Natchitoches, Louisiana.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by three sisters, Bessie Ann Carrier Bradshaw, Mary Frances Carrier Powell and Edith Miriam Carrier Sanders; son-in-law, Hank Mangum; and nephew, Billy Coring.
A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, August 30 at Southport Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Northwood Cemetery with military honors and Masonic Rites. All COVID-19 safety measures will be observed.
Pallbearers will be Lee Aldridge, Todd Coring, Tommy Harrelson, Dr. Joe Pat Hatem, Robert Howard, and Marc Spencer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.