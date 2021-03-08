Roger “Barton” Michael, age 92 and formerly of Oak Island, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at SECU Hospice of Brunswick in Bolivia.
Barton was born in Davidson County on January 22, 1929, son of the late John Michael and Ginny Myers Michael.
In 1949, he graduated from Reeds High School in Lexington, North Carolina where he was very active.
Barton was an Army veteran who served during the Korean War.
He was a retired contractor who enjoyed working on home projects and automobiles. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his pets.
Preceding him in death was his wife of 60 years, Betty Kinley Michael.
In accordance with his wishes, no services are planned.
Online condolences may be left at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport.