Charles Thomas Drew, 64, of Southport passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, May 11, 2020, after a battle with cancer.
He was born September 9, 1955 at Dosher Memorial Hospital to William Thomas (Billy) and Mary Elizabeth Poole Drew.
Mr. Drew attended Southport High School and was a graduate of South Brunswick High School in 1973.
Charles was a man of a few words, but when he spoke, everyone paid attention. He was a strong, rugged tough guy, with a heart of love and compassion as big as the moon. He was a great outdoorsman: his passions were hunting, fishing, and trapping. Due to his passing, many deer, bear, turkeys, and flounders will be spared. He won several flounder tournaments over the years, and has many trophies that were mounted from his hunts. Mr. Drew also was a sharpshooter, never missing a shot, and an avid gun and knife collector.
Mr. Drew retired from the Military Ocean Terminal-Sunny Point with over 30 years of service, with 25 of those years committed to the Sunny Point Fire Department. He was also a volunteer for many years with the Southport Fire Department, serving as a Captain until his death.
Capt. Drew was honored to serve in the fire service as a family tradition along with his father, Asst. Chief Billy Drew; his brother, Firefighter Rusty Drew; his son, Chief Charles A. Drew; and his grandsons, Firefighters Cody Gordon and Charles Madison Drew.
Capt. Charles T. Drew was a very integral part of the fire service and was a mentor to many. He has been honored by his peers over the last five years with the “Capt. Dickie Marlow Award” for running the most fire calls in the department, receiving Firefighter and Officer of the Year awards, and several lifesaving awards.
Mr. Drew was very devoted and loyal to his family. He retired and assisted in the care of his mother and father, who preceded him in death. He was the first one to show up for a family member in need.
He leaves to cherish his memory and legacy his loving wife, Stephanie Banks Drew, who has been devoted to his every need during his time of sickness.; two daughters, Sarah (Bill) Gordon of Bolivia and Julie (Darrell) Brown of Garner; two sons, Lee Quick of Oak Island and Charles Anthony Drew of Southport; one sister Judy (Chris) Willetts of Bolivia; two brothers, Rusty (Dixie) Drew of Southport and Ronnie (Stephanie) Drew of Winnabow; eight grandchildren, Cody and Beth Gordon, Matthew, Molly and Mason Brown, and Kayla, Charles Madison, and Hannah Drew; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Mr. Drew was saved and baptized in the Name of Jesus Christ recently and professed a peace that was AMAZING!
Services to celebrate and honor his life will be held at Southport Fire Headquarters on Friday, May 15. Due to the current pandemic, a visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with social distancing required, and a funeral ceremony with Firefighter Rites held at 3 p.m. Pastor Charles A. Drew will officiate with Interment to follow at Northwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be officers and members of the Southport Fire Department. Honorary Pallbearers will be Donald Dixon, Ricky Evans, Eric McPherson, Tony Gall, Bonner Stiller, and Larry Eason.
The Drew family wishes to thank all of their family, neighbors, and friends for all their acts of kindness during this time of grief. He has fought a good fight; he has finished his course.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Southport Fire Department, P.O. Box 10608, Southport, NC 28461 in Capt. Drew’s Memory.
Online condolencesmay be offered at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Services faithfully entrusted to the staff of Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.