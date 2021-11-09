Wendy Rae Fridley, 54, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at her home.
Born in Reidsville, North Carolina on the April 21, 1967, Wendy was the daughter of Ben and Glenda Christman of Bolivia, North Carolina.
Wendy was retired from the NC Department of Transportation Ferry System.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Fridley, and daughter, Heidi Sippel.
In addition to her parents, Wendy is survived by her sons, Christopher Christman, Hunter Fridley and Nathaniel Fridley; brothers, Paul Christman and wife Kim, and Wesley Christman and wife Brenda; and sister, Angela Williams and husband Mitch.
No services are planned at this time.
