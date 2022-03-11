Alyn Michael Sovak, 92, passed away on March 3, 2022 in Southport, North Carolina. He fought a valiant battle against Parkinson’s disease, and is now at peace.
Alyn was born on August 27, 1929 in Staten Island, New York.
He graduated from Suffern High School in 1946, enrolled in college for two years, then enlisted in the United States Navy. He served three years in Norfolk, Virginia as an “airdale,” a Fleet Airborne Electronics technician, ultimately training other Navy men in electronics. He later completed his bachelor’s degree in Physical Education from SUNY Cortland and a masters degree in Administration from SUNY New Paltz.
Always an athlete, Alyn played basketball on his beloved championship-winning high school team, serving as captain during his junior and senior years. He also played intramural basketball in college. Combining his love of sports and teaching, Alyn coached Suffern High School’s varsity baseball team for many years, and refereed countless basketball games for Rockland County in New York state. He became an avid golfer later in life.
Alyn had a 35-year career as a teacher, beginning in and retiring from the Suffern School district in New York. He was awarded a Fulbright Teacher Exchange, and he and his family moved to Staindrop, England for one year where he taught in a Church of England village school. Upon his return from England Alyn continued teaching, ending his career at St. Vincent’s/Honesdale Elementary School after having inspired generations of children to work hard, be kind, and do good.
Alyn was a longstanding, active parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport, where he was an Extraordinary Minister of the Holy Eucharist and Fourth Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus, a position he loved.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Geraldine; daughters, Stefanie and her husband John, and Tracey and her husband Kevin; grandchildren, Michael, Catie, and Nora; his younger brother, Michael; and sister-in-law, Cecilia, wife of his predeceased brother, William Bud Sovak. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Roger Pete (Beverly); and his parents, Michael and Ann Sovak. He will be missed by all.
Alyn’s body has been donated to The Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University as per his wishes.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday March, 12, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 5269 Dosher Cutoff, SE, Southport.
Alyn’s family would be so happy if you would join them at the Memorial Mass - all are warmly welcomed.
Donations to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Hospice or Knights of Columbus Sacred Heart Council #12537 of Southport Pro-life Committee can be made in lieu of flowers.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Sovak family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.