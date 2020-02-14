Mr. Alan Scott Green of Southport, North Carolina passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the age of 60.
He was born in Richmond, Virginia on July 23, 1959 to the late Obediah Loftis Green of South Boston, Virginia and Mary Ellen Lankford Green of Roxboro, North Carolina.
He graduated from W.T. Woodson High School in Fairfax, Virginia and attended Northern Virginia Community College in Annandale, Virginia.
Over his short life, Alan had been employed with IBM Corporation, General Technology Division in Manassas, Virginia; RF Micro in Greensboro, North Carolina; Roehl Transport out of Wisconsin; Lee Linear in Southport, North Carolina; and, most recently, with QRP in Leland, North Carolina as a Centerless Grind Engineer.
As all who knew him would attest, Alan was a jack-of-all- trades, helping anyone with anything. He was a licensed bartender, at one time owned a boat that he loved to sail on the Potomac River in and around Washington, D.C., and received his pilot’s license to fly small private planes. He loved the beach and never met a stranger. “It’s all good,” as he always said.
Alan is survived by his fiancé Kim Parks of Scottsburg; sister, Karen Rice and husband, Jim of Mebane, North Carolina; and numerous cousins, nephews, family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, at Brooks Lyon Betty B. Jones Chapel, South Boston, Virginia. Interment will follow in Halifax Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Brooks Lyon Funeral Home.
The family requests memorials be given to a charity of your choice or to the Oak Island Moose Lodge #2059, 4239 Long Beach Road SE, Southport, NC 28461.
