Lois J. Moore, 90, longtime resident of Winnabow, passed away on January 27, 2021 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
She was born Tuesday, July 15, 1930 in Lockwood Folly to the late William (Bill) and Janie R. (Hewett) Fulford.
Lois was a devoted member of Faith Baptist Church in Bolivia and loved cooking, gardening, traveling, and a good cup of coffee. Lois lived a life full of joy and happiness, and nothing brought that out as much as her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bruce L. Moore, Sr.
She leaves behind her to cherish her memory her daughter Terry Estep (Ronald) from Winnabow; son, Bruce L. Moore (Happi) from Winnabow; her grandchildren, Adam Estep (Tabitha) of Lacey, Washington, Quisto Moore (Michelle) of Leland, Bronwyn Moore (Jeffrey) of Southport, Hunter Estep of Winnabow, and Savanna Moore (David) of Charlotte; her great-grandchildren, Lucas, Madalyn, and Knox; and her grand-dog, Jali.
A graveside celebration of Lois’s life will be held at twelve o’clock noon on Monday, February 1, at Oleander Memorial Gardens in Wilmington.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Lois - 501 St. Judes Place Memphis, TN 38105.
