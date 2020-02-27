Theresa “Terri” Colleen Bingham, 62, of Bolivia passed away February 25, 2020.
Terri was born October 20, 1957 in Prince Edward Island, Canada to the late Vincent and Bernie Hebel.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Bingham; and a brother, James McKay.
Survivors include her three children, Vinnie Bingham, Stephanie Lange and husband Jimmy, and Frankie Bingham; grandchildren Kylee Lange, Olivia McClain, and James Lange; siblings Valerie Dickson, Joe McKenna, Alan Befumo, Barbara Befumo, Frank Hebel and Eileen Wieczerzak; and extended family members and special friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, February 28, in the Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel.
