John Julius Swain, age 99, of Southport, North Carolina was called to his heavenly home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
John was born August 10, 1921 to the late John R. Swain and Carol Thompson Swain.
John Julius was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Southport for 86 years.
He was a true local resident who was born, lived, and passed in Southport.
After serving a tour in the Navy, John Julius was employed by Sunny Point for 29 years until retirement. He kept himself very busy; sewing quilts for the church to donate, painting landscapes of Southport, gardening, woodworking, and visiting with friends and family. He stayed active until his passing.
John Julius lived a long and fulfilling life and will be deeply missed. God gained another angel with his passing.
In addition to his parents, John Julius is preceded in death by his siblings, and by his son, John A. Swain.
John Julius is survived by the love of his life and wife of 76 years, Pauline; his son, Jerry (Elisabeth) Swain; his widowed daughter-in-law, Marilyn (John A.) Swain; and his grandson, Jerad Swain and fiancé, Savannah Collier.
The family asks donations be made in honor of John Julius to Meals on Wheels, Brunswick County.
Condolences and expressions of sympathy for the Swain family may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, N.C.