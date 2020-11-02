James “Jim” Kent Reinker Sr., 84, peacefully moved to heaven on Friday, October 30, 2020, after suffering a severe and sudden stroke.
Jim’s roots were in Ohio and those roots never left him wherever he lived.
He was born to parents Milton and Florence Reinker on November 18, 1935, grew up in the greater Cleveland area, and graduated from Ohio University in 1957, where he served in ROTC.
After college he moved to Virginia to serve in the army and met the love of his life, Linda. They met in the fall and were married the following February in 1959. Their 61 years of marriage were enjoyed in Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, North Carolina, and finally in Clifton Park, New York.
Jim’s entire professional career was with General Tire, a major supplier to the automotive companies, completing his career as lead application technologist with sales integration. Jim was a passionate car guy, knowing every single car detail, and he always kept his personal vehicles flawless - whether it was his SUV or Corvettes.
After his career in the North, he retired to St. James, North Carolina for 20 years, where he and Linda enjoyed being with local family. They then moved to Clifton Park. In retirement Jim was able to get his fill of golf and continued his enjoyment of his family dogs that were always by his side.
Jim developed a huge social network through the Bentley Condominium, YMCA, his pickleball friends and as a member of Jonesville UMC. He was a leader of the development of the Bentley community gardens, a cook for both the Bentley and Jonesville UMC breakfasts, a competitor in any pickleball game, but most of all, a great friend to many he would meet and associate with.
Jim made friends wherever he went and truly enjoyed people. He was a man of family, friends and faith, always delivering through hard work. He was a constant learner and his interest in things never slowed down - in his 80’s, he picked up the game of pickleball. Ever the optimist, he was a lifelong Cleveland Indians and Browns fan. Jim loved golf and his daily walks with his dog, Pepper.
Jim is survived by Linda, as well as by their two sons Jim and John and their wives Heidi and Cindy; grandchildren Michael, Paul, Jeffrey, and Callie; and three great-grandchildren. Jim loved and was loved by family and his friends. He was very proud of all of their children and grandchildren becoming college graduates with advanced degrees.
A small, private, COVID-safe family memorial service will be held in Clifton Park.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, at Sunnyside Cemetery in Scotland Neck, North Carolina.
A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jim’s name to Jonesville United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 963 Main Street, Clifton Park, NY 12065. (Please include his name in the memo line of check.)
Arrangements have been made by Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, New York 12065, and Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service, 101 W 7th Street, Scotland Neck NC 27874.