On Friday afternoon, March 24, 2023, Pauline Smith Swain, 96, of Southport, North Carolina moved to her Heavenly home. While the hymn “What A Day That Will Be” was being sung ever so beautifully to her by Hospice Chaplain Gary Ledbetter, Miss Pauline slipped peacefully into eternal slumber. Her son Jerry and daughter-in-law Elisabeth were by her side.
Miss Pauline was a Godly woman who loved the Lord and her family.
She will be reunited in heaven with her husband of 75 years, John Julius Swain; her eldest son, John Alan Swain; her grandson, Jerad Wilson Swain; her mama, Jessie Smith; her daddy, H.D. Smith; and her brothers and sister.
Miss Pauline loved her Savior, the Lord Jesus, with all her heart, and she loved God’s Word. Though she was a gentle and humble woman, Miss Pauline was nonetheless a powerful prayer warrior, and only heaven knows what a wonderful and eternal impact all her many years of faithful praying have had on her family, friends, and her community. She was one of the oldest members of Southport Baptist Church.
Miss Pauline is survived by her son, Jerry Wilson Swain (Elisabeth); daughter-in-law, Marilyn Swain; granddaughter, Caitlin Mae Williams (Jay), and great-granddaughter, Ellie Mae Williams.
The family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation for the caring and devoted staff of Southport Health and Rehab who took such fine care of Miss Pauline, as well as the dedicated and loving care the staff of Liberty Hospice provided.
In accordance with Miss Pauline’s wishes, no service will be held.
Donations in Miss Pauline’s memory can be made to Southport Baptist Church, 200 North Howe Street, Southport, NC 28461.