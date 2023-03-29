Pauline Smith Swain

On Friday afternoon, March 24, 2023, Pauline Smith Swain, 96, of Southport, North Carolina moved to her Heavenly home. While the hymn “What A Day That Will Be” was being sung ever so beautifully to her by Hospice Chaplain Gary Ledbetter, Miss Pauline slipped peacefully into eternal slumber. Her son Jerry and daughter-in-law Elisabeth were by her side.

Miss Pauline was a Godly woman who loved the Lord and her family.

