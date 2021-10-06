Irene Jagodnik of Southport, North Carolina passed away on September 7, 2021, she was 101.
Irene was born in Slovenia in 1920. The family emigrated to the United States, through Ellis Island to Euclid, Ohio. Irene was the oldest of four children, all of whom predeceased her.
Irene married Anthony Jagodnik in 1942. They lived in Richmond Heights, Ohio, Mayfield Village, Ohio, and Sleepy Hollow,New York until his passing from Alzheimer’s disease in 2003. She was Tony’s primary caregiver after his diagnosis at the Cleveland Clinic in 1989 until his passing 14 years later.
She and Tony had three children, Tony (wife Nancy) of Bolton, Massachusetts, Don of East Stroudsburg Pennsylvania, and Cindy (husband Rick) of Southport North Carolina. She has two grandchildren, Andy (wife DeAnne) and Tonia (husband Mike); and three great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Olivia and Thea.
Irene lived with her daughter and son-in-law since 1993 in Sleepy Hollow, New York, Fort Collins, Colorado, Princeton, New Jersey and, since 2014, in Southport.
Irene was an active church-goer, mother, caregiver, support group member, neighbor, friend and generally the life of the party. Despite being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2005, she remained well-spirited, jovial and caring.
Her classic quote when reminded she had Alzheimer’s, she would declare defiantly … “Who says? If the doctor told me I had Alzheimer’s, I would have remembered!”
The family thanks the amazing staff at Autumn Care of Shallotte for the marvelous care they provided Irene for the past three-plus years.
Interment will be at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, Ohio.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel.