Roberta D. Arvani was called to heaven on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2019.
She spent 80 years loving and being loved by many.
Roberta is survived by her spouse Christopher Arvani; her two daughters, Caroline Cardona and Charlotte (Glenn) Akarakcian; her three grandchildren, Christopher Cardona, Isabelle Akarakcian and Madeline Akarakcian, her sister, Charlotte Dratch; and a host of relatives and friends.
A kind, gentle and giving person, Roberta put others’ needs above her own, and she made each person feel special. Roberta embodied, “Love thy neighbor as thy self (Matthew 22:34-40),” and demonstrated this by opening her heart to help those in need, caring for the sick, being a labor coach for young pregnant women, singing at nursing homes and in the church choir, delivering Meals on Wheels, and adopting and loving stray animals.
The memorial mass will take place on Saturday, February 1, at 11 a.m. at the Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit, 3700 Harvey Lake Road, Highland Charter Township, Michigan.
The family will be present to receive guests at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of mass.
Those who desire may consider memorial contributions to the Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit in Highland or to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 5269 Dosher Cutoff South East, Southport, North Carolina, 28461.