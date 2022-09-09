Bettie Jane Cates Keziah, 90, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2022 at her home in Burlington, North Carolina after a brief illness.
She was born in Alamance County on May 13, 1932 to Lewis T. Cates and Arline Lea Cates.
She was a member of the last graduating class of Burlington High School in 1951. In her younger years, she was a secretary, bookkeeper and, first and foremost, a homemaker. In her later years, she enjoyed volunteering with The Ladies Auxiliary, Alamance Arts Council, the Hospice Golf Tournament, and being a member of the Garden Club.
On January 25, 1952 Bettie married the love of her life, Richard. Together they raised a family and enjoyed camping, boating, water skiing, and annual summer vacations at the beach. Bettie and Richard were quite the jitterbug dancers and enjoyed “cuttin’ a rug,” any chance they got. They built their beloved Hyco lake house and enjoyed nearly every weekend there since 1971.
Bettie enjoyed nature and spending time watching her beloved bluebirds, redbirds, and hummingbirds. She marveled at the beauty of a full moon and looked forward to each encounter. Her joy came from family and friends and the times spent together.
Bettie is survived by her son, Richard Jr. (Dickie) and wife Gail of Oak Island, North Carolina, and daughter, Kathryn of Haw River; step-grandsons, Joey Leahy of Kittrell, North Carolina, David Leahy (Allison) of Atlanta, Georgia, and Scott Leahy (Kristin) of Anchorage, Alaska; seven step-great grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister, Martha Cates Moser, and a dear friend, Gretchen Brodowicz, who was like another daughter to her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Richard Clark Keziah, Sr.; her parents, Lewis T. and Arline Lea Cates; brothers, William Hudson Cates (Jimmy) and Lewis Wade Cates; and sisters, Mary Elizabeth Cates and Dottie Cates Festa.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks for the kind and compassionate care provided to Bettie over the past few years with their loving hearts and hands by Sheila and “Sheila’s Girls,” Carolyn, Iris, Kay, Yvette, Ronda, Yvonner, Hattie, Josie, Jessica, and Angie, and also the care of hospice nurses and staff.
Services will be held at Rich & Thompson in Burlington on Tuesday, September 6. Family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. with the service immediately following at noon. A graveside service will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Elon, North Carolina.
The family will also receive friends at the home on Monday, September 5, from 5 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church (Broad Street) of Burlington or AuthoraCare of Burlington, NC.
Condolences may be offered online at www.richandthompson.com.
