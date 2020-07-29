Elizabeth ‘Lib’ Laney Brooks, 88, of Oak Island, peacefully passed away on July 5, with her granddaughter Amy by her side.
As well as Oak Island, Lib lived in Pageland, South Carolina, Monroe, North Carolina and Charlotte, North Carolina.
She was married 42 years to J. Morris Brooks of Monroe, until he passed in 1996.
Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn Mills Garner of Fort Mill, South Carolina; grandchildren, Amy Garner Stiller (Brandon) and R. Mitchell Garner (Jenine); great-grandchildren, Ashley Cherry, Jamie Johnson Aronovski (Lauren), Lori Johnson and Kane Garner; and great-great-grandchildren, MaKaylah, Marleigh, Zion, Mystic and Zayvion.
Lib was employed by the original Harris Teeter on Central Avenue in Charlotte for 20 years, and the beloved owner/operator of Red Fox Lounge, also in Charlotte, for 19 years. She and other members annually raised funds for Shriners Children’s Hospital.
After retirement, Lib moved to Oak Island and was a member of the Oak Island Moose Lodge, Oak Island Country Club, and the Oak Island Women’s Golf Association.
After 2004, Lib divided her time between Oak Island and Charlotte, where she and gentleman friend, H.E. “Nick” Weeks, enjoyed attending Charlotte 49ers and Carolina Panther games.
The family wishes to extend grateful acknowledgment to everyone who served and helped Lib during times of need, and to her granddaughter, Amy Stiller, a world of “thank yous” for being by her side, especially the last six years - your mother simply says thank you with all her heart! Thanks to so many friends, too many to list; however, Ann Johnson and Jim Reynolds, thanks for all your labors of love!
To ensure safety, Celebration of Life services will be delayed.
The family asks anyone who would like to make a donation in Lib’s memory do so to one of her favorite charities, Shriners Children’s Hospital or St. Jude’s Hospital, or the Charlotte 49ers or the Carolina Panthers.