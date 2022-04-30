Larry Dean Coble, age 75, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
Larry was born September 13, 1946 in Alamance County, North Carolina, son of the late Devoy and Dorothy Coble.
He worked 30 years for the State of North Carolina for the Department of Environmental and Natural Resources.
Larry was a boy scout leader, a charter boat captain, he worked for Sea Tow, and was also a member of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Diana Harrell Coble; a daughter, Teresa Vieten; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Toni Holland.
He was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Wayne Coble.
At Larry’s request, no services will be held.
