Larry Wayne Prince, 55, of Oak Island passed away on December 2, 2020.
Larry was born July 27, 1965 in Portsmouth, Virginia to James and Daphne Prince.
He is survived by his wife Carol Prince of the home; his parents, James and Daphne Prince; a step-daughter, Mariah Greene and husband Darius; two step-grandchildren, Damir and Lillianna; his aunt Barbara Weese; and several cousins.
Larry was preceded in death by his brother Mitchell Prince.
A celebration of his life will be held on the beach in the spring of 2021.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.