Sally Ward Kirby, age 78, of Bolivia, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Sally was born December 10, 1943.
Miss Sally grew up in Southport and taught at Southport Elementary School for 29 years.
She will be sorely missed by all those whose lives she touched.
Sally is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ronald E. Kirby; a sister, Lena Fisher; two children, Terry Kirby and wife Pamela, and Tina Swigert; 13 grandchildren, Terra, Brittney, Aleisha, Michael Jr., Morgan, MaryAnn, Terry Jr., Haleigh, Clair, Cheyenne, Amber, Bella and Johnny; and multiple great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Worth B. Ward and Velma Ward; and a son, Michael Kirby.
The funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel. The family held visitation from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Burial followed in Northwood Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Kirby family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
