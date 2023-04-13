In the early hours of March 11, 2023, Ted H. Sellers left this world for his heavenly home.
He was preceded in death by his wife and the love of his life, Dollie Payne Sellers, with whom he enjoyed 66 years of happy marriage.
Ted’s parents were Robert Earl Sellers from Winnabow, North Carolina and Corrie Baker Sellers formerly of Mt. Holly, North Carolina. Also, he was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Ann Waugh and her husband Robert Waugh of Weskan, Kansas.
Ted served in the Navy in the early 1950s and was a radio and radar operator aboard a destroyer escort that conducted an Atlantic tour of duty. A TV man through and through, he worked over 30 years as an engineer at Charlotte’s WSOC-TV.
Over his lifetime, he also built and sold several homes in the Charlotte, Belmont, and Mt. Holly area for his family. His entrepreneurial spirit led to building and selling several homes on Oak Island, North Carolina.
A man of steadfast faith, he and Dollie were active in the Hutchenson Baptist Church, Charlotte and the First Baptist Churches in Belmont and Mt. Holly.
A loving and dedicated father and grandfather, Ted spent his later years with Dollie enjoying many memorable hours in the company of friends and family. The two traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe and were active campers with dear friends from the area. Ted and Dollie shared this love of travel with their grandsons, traveling with the boys almost every summer. Ted also enjoyed golf, and spent many memorable rounds on courses with his friends and family and relished getting a hot dog at the turn between the front and back nine.
Ted is survived by his son, Larry and Carol Sellers of Southport, North Carolina; son, Keith and Suzie Sellers of Pace, Florida; grandson, Nicholas and Lois Sellers of Tallahassee, Florida; grandson, Matthew and Vanessa Sellers of Jacksonville, Florida; grandson, Vincent and Maddie Sellers of Charleston, South Carolina; and three great-grandchildren, Stella and Roman Sellers (Matthew and Vanessa’s children), and Sofia (Nicholas and Lois’s daughter).
Services were conducted on March 17, 2023 at the Woodlawn Funeral home, Mt. Holly, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church, Mt. Holly, P.O. Box 385, Mt. Holly, NC 28120.
