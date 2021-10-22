Michael Blane Sherrill, 68, of Oak Island passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021.
Michael was born June 15, 1953, son of the late Robert and Frances Sherrill.
He served in the US Army Reserves for six years.
He is survived by his bride of 46 years, Barbara Albritton Sherrill; daughters, Heather (Chris) Mobley and Robin (Gary) Hartlage; and five grandchildren, Ethan, Madison, Evan, Michael, and Teagan.
A memorial service is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 23, on Ocean Crest Pier on Oak Island. If attending or for more information, contact the family.
In Michael’s memory you may donate to any humane shelter, the Alzheimer’s Association, or the Lung Cancer Association.
Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.