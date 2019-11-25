James “Jimmy” Danford, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Sanford North Carolina.
He was born on January 19, 1943 and raised in Bolivia, North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Royal Elbert Danford and Sarah Lenore (Tharp) Danford, and two loving sons, James Lain (Bo) Danford and Scott Carnes.
He is survived by four lovely daughters, Donna Danford of Colorado, Lisa Danford of Pennsylvania, Jamie Danford Cerda of Texas, and Tracy Sheppard of Tennessee; loving sons, Eric Carnes of California and Philip Mark Rhyne of Tennessee; sisters, Sarah (Warren) Knox of Bolivia, and Sue; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Bethel Methodist Church in Bolivia at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 7.