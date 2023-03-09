Maria Elizabeth Feery was born on January 7, 1947 to Antonio and Filomena Paganelli at St. Agnes hospital in White Plains, New York.
She is survived by her daughter, Cruz Feery, of Wilmington, North Carolina, and son Martin Feery II of Southport, North Carolina; her four “gifts from God” (grandsons), Patrick Curry of Wilmington North Carolina, Martin Feery III of Little River, South Carolina, Peter Curry of St. Louis, Missouri, and Stephen Feery of Hyde Park New York; and her three “greatest gifts from God” (great-grandsons), K.J., Max and Lincoln; as well as brothers, Benedetto and Luigi.
She is predeceased by Martin, her beloved husband of 53 years; and sister, Paulina Stavola.
Maria grew up in White Plains, New York and graduated from White Plains High School in 1965 where she was the winner of many dance contests. She went on to attend the Westchester Business School, earning a diploma in Accounting and Business Administration.
It was while Maria was working at PepsiCo that she met Marty, the love of her life. They made a home in Pawling, New York for 34 years. She worked as Deputy Town Clerk and remained an active member of the Catholic Daughters of America in Pawling.
Ultimately, they found their way to Southport, North Carolina, where they enjoyed retirement for 14 years; Maria being a dedicated member of the Ladies Guild and craft group of Sacred Heart Church, as well as the Brunswick County Republican Women.
Maria’s generosity was unmatched. She was always eager to help others, had an insatiable zest for life, and set the bar high in so many regards, most notably her love for cooking, entertaining, and providing for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was our beautiful Mother and the perfect Nonna in every sense of the word; displaying endless dinner tables with Italian and Irish cuisine. She procured the very best meatballs and soda bread and an endless array of other nourishing delights.
Traveling with Marty was one of her greatest passions, enjoying cruises aboard the Queen Mary, Elizabeth and Victoria, as well as traversing Italy, Ireland, Nova Scotia and many other countries. The endless humor, support and wisdom she has imparted to all of us over the years will carry on. She was our rock and will be dearly missed.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral Home, 1411 N. Howe Street, Southport, 28461. A ceremony will be held at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, North Carolina on Thursday, March 9, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Maria’s name to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation by visiting https://t2t.org/donate/.