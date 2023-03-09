Maria Elizabeth Feery

Maria Elizabeth Feery was born on January 7, 1947 to Antonio and Filomena Paganelli at St. Agnes hospital in White Plains, New York.

She is survived by her daughter, Cruz Feery, of Wilmington, North Carolina, and son Martin Feery II of Southport, North Carolina; her four “gifts from God” (grandsons), Patrick Curry of Wilmington North Carolina, Martin Feery III of Little River, South Carolina, Peter Curry of St. Louis, Missouri, and Stephen Feery of Hyde Park New York; and her three “greatest gifts from God” (great-grandsons), K.J., Max and Lincoln; as well as brothers, Benedetto and Luigi.