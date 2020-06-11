Johnathan Marshall Queen, 37, of Oak Island died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his home.
Jonathan was born February 5, 1983.
Survivors include his parents, John Zimmerman of Virginia and Rebecca Kidd of Whiteville; children, Heather Queen of Fountain Inn, South Carolina and Alec Dudney of Whiteville; grandparents, Robert and Sandra Carter of Oak Island; and sister, Miriah Kidd of Whiteville.
There are no local services planned.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock- Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.