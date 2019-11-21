Dr. C. Richard “Dick” Conrad, DDS, 90, of Southport died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at his home.
Dr. Conrad was born March 26, 1929, son of the late Clyde N. Conrad and Mildred Thompson Conrad.
Having graduated from UNC Chapel Hill in 1951, he graduated dental school in 1955 and practiced dentistry in Southport from 1964 until 2013. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, a pilot, and a flight instructor. He also served as chairman of the Brunswick County Airport Commission. Dr. Conrad previously served on the Brunswick County Board of Health and was a charter member of the Southport Rotary Club.
His first paying job was when he was 14 years old as a Dixieland Jazz Musician; he played the clarinet, saxophone and piano. He was a member of the Dixieland Society of the Lower Cape Fear and a member of the community band in Southport.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Teresa Boone Conrad; a son, Richard Allen Conrad and wife Julie; two daughters, Sara Conrad Wilson and husband Winfield, and Catherine Conrad Garrison and husband, Peter; four grandchildren, Bayden, Davis, Raegan, and Avery; and four great-grandchildren, Olivia, Alex, Anthony and Rylee.
He was preceded in death by a son, John Conrad, and a daughter, Ashley Conrad.
A celebration of life service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 25. A reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 209 East Nash Street, Southport, NC 28461 or to Southport Fire and Rescue, 1011 North Howe Street, Southport, NC 28461.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock–Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.