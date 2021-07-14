Rev. Mark Owens, 91, of Holden Beach, North Carolina died on Thursday, July 8, 2021.
He was a retired minister and educator and is survived by his wife, Joan; stepdaughter, Valerie Taylor (Scott); sons, Tim Owens (Ruth) and David Owens; stepson, Terrill Reynolds; two granddaughters, Corinne and Tiffany; six grandsons, Chandler, Mark, Albert, David, Daniel and Gabriel; and one great-granddaughter, Juniper.
Funeral services were held on July 12 at Brunswick Islands Baptist Church with a visitation at the church preceding the funeral. A graveside service was held at Western Prong Baptist Church in Whiteville following the funeral service.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Southport/Oak Island