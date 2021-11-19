Leigh Blackwelder Helms of Southport, North Carolina died November 6, 2021 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
She was born February 6, 1948 to Ikey and Gilmer Blackwelder.
Leigh moved to Southport several years ago after living many years in Raleigh, North Carolina and more recently in Winston Salem, North Carolina. No matter where she lived she was quick to meet new people and develop close relationships. Her outgoing, sunny personality and willingness to help anyone in need will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her brother Ronald Blackwelder and wife Joanne of Fayetteville, North Carolina; her daughter; Casey Sortini of Greenville, North Carolina; her son, Christopher Carter of Hampstead, North Carolina; and her grandchildren, Addison Sortini, Carter Sortini and Mason Sortini.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, feel free to contribute to your favorite charity in her memory.