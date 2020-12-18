Anna May Susice, 60 of Boiling Spring Lakes, passed away on December 11, 2020.
Mrs. Susice was born September 4, 1960 in Carthage, New York to Velma Grace Butts and the late Jack Henry Butts.
She attended the Nazarene Church in Carthage. New York.
She and her husband Richard married in 1977.
Anna worked for Sam’s Club and Wal-Mart for a total of 25 years. She was a very loving and caring woman who put others before herself. Anna loved being outdoors, she enjoyed camping, long walks on the beach, and being with her dogs and cat.
Survivors include her husband Richard Dean Susice; three children, Fawna Babcock, Tonya Usry, and Richard Susice, Jr. and wife Michelle; nine grandchildren, Mataya, John, Austin, Andrew, Enola, James, Temprence, Madeleine, and Perry; and a great-granddaughter, Addy.
Anna was preceded in death by a brother, James Butts.
The family held visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, at Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service.
