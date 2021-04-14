Clifford Holdridge, age 86, of St. James, Southport, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Cliff was born in Yorkshire, England on December 20, 1934.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marian Rose Holdridge; his children, Gillian H. Comerci (James) and Russell David Holdridge (Diann); and his grandchildren, Heather Anne Reyes (Raymond), and Colin James Comerci.
A celebration of life will be held in September during a family reunion at Oak Island.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Clifford Holdridge’s name online at https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=7002665&pg=personal&fr_id=39300.
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport.