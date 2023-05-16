Fred Papandrea, age 100, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Fred was born in San Giovanni di Gerace, Italy on June 11, 1922, to the late Salvatore and Maria (Simonetti) Papandrea. He was a loving and caring husband to Albina Barillaro Papandrea, married for 54 years before her death.

