Fred Papandrea, age 100, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Fred was born in San Giovanni di Gerace, Italy on June 11, 1922, to the late Salvatore and Maria (Simonetti) Papandrea. He was a loving and caring husband to Albina Barillaro Papandrea, married for 54 years before her death.
Fred Papandrea learned about the richness of America’s resources from his grade school geography teacher. This knowledge was the seed that grew into a strong desire to immigrate to America.
In 1933, Fred’s father died in a tragic accident and his mother passed shortly thereafter. Fred stopped attending school to support himself and his two sisters. After his parents’ deaths, his uncle’s attempts to bring Fred and his two sisters to America were denied.
Fred served four years with the Italian Air Force during World War II. Afterwards, he moved to Buenos Aires, Argentina where he became a citizen in the hopes of being allowed to immigrate to the United States as an Argentinian citizen.
When General Eisenhower became President in 1953, he raised the immigration quota for Italian citizens from 800 to 1,600 and Fred realized his longtime dream of moving to America. Each night he prayed and thanked President Eisenhower for raising the immigration quota. On August 3, 1953, Fred flew to Miami then to JFK Airport, where he knelt on the tarmac and “kissed this blessed land.” Fred immediately started working at International Silver in Meriden, Connecticut, a career that lasted decades. He was grateful to his co-workers for teaching him skills of his trade and English. Fred felt very accepted and fortunate to be in America and believed it to be the best culture. Fred also worked at the Board of Education in Meriden for decades, making lifelong friends. After his retirement, he continued to work as a consultant for the maintenance department of the Board of Education.
Although he never completed grade school, he instilled the importance of education in his children. Fred emulated hard work, loyalty, and service to others. He was grateful to the people who helped him on his journey to America and he made it a priority to help others too. He lived a life of service being an active volunteer at Mt. Carmel church in Meriden, repairing equipment for neighbors and friends, and sharing the abundance of his proliferate garden. Fred found more joy in giving than receiving. His generous nature and positive attitude drew others to him.
Fred wrote a few words about his life’s story and has this message for today’s youth: “Students in America are very fortunate to be born in this rich country and in order to maintain this richness we must all work and do the best of our abilities.”
Fred is survived by his three daughters, Paula Papandrea Rosen (Steven) in Southport, North Carolina; Linda Papandrea Roy in Willimantic, Connecticut; Gina Papandrea (Jeffrey Schmidt) living in San Diego, California; four grandchildren, Dr. Lauren Rosen (Dr. Amoah Yeboah-Korang) in Cincinnati, Ohio; Diana (Rosen) Rodriguez (Alex) in West Hartford, Connecticut; Lindsey Schmidt (fiancé Zach Weaver) living in Gaithersburg, Maryland; Dillon Roy (fiancé Danielle Chanthinith) living in Wethersfield, Connecticut; two great-grandchildren, Anna Yeboah-Korang and Sarah Yeboah-Korang; and niece, Rosemary (Spinelli) Reyes (Ariel) in Wallingford, Connecticut.
Fred is preceded in death by two sisters, Josephine (Spinelli) Testana and Sister Rose Papandrea; and a niece, Theresa (Spinelli) Lamoureux.
The family thanks Lower Cape Fear Life Care and No Place Like Home Caregivers for their wonderful care.
A service will be held for his friends in North Carolina on Friday, May 19, at 3 p.m. at Peacock, Newman & White Funeral Home, 1411 N. Howe St., Southport.
A Mass and Christian burial will be held in early June at Our Lady Queen of Angels, 109 Goodwill Ave., Meriden, CT 06451, and Sacred Heart Cemetery, 250 Gypsy Lane, Meriden, CT 06450. A reception will be held afterwards for friends and family.